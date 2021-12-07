Senate Confirms FCC Chief Rosenworcel To New Term

By James Arkin and Kelcee Griffis (December 7, 2021, 12:25 PM EST) -- The Senate voted 68-31 on Tuesday to extend Jessica Rosenworcel's tenure at the Federal Communications Commission, elevating her from acting chair to permanent chair and making her the first woman to ever hold the post. Jessica Rosenworcel, shown here on Dec. 5, will continue serving at the FCC, after the Senate on Tuesday voted 68-31 to extend her tenure. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Rosenworcel, who has served on the commission since 2012 and was designated as the agency permanent chair in October, has pushed to reinstate net neutrality rules and to deploy broadband to unserved communities. The Senate cleared the way...

