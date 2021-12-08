Mishcon Nabs White-Collar Partner From WilmerHale

By Silvia Martelli (December 8, 2021, 4:03 PM GMT) -- Mishcon de Reya has hired white-collar pro Alison Geary as a partner in London, who joins after almost a decade at WilmerHale. Geary will join the white-collar crime and investigations team starting in January, the law firm said on Tuesday. She has experience with white-collar and corporate crime, advising individuals as well as corporations on fraud, bribery, corruption, cartels, market abuse and money laundering matters, the firm said. Geary praised Mishcon's white-collar crime team for becoming "a highly regarded player in the market in recent years." One of the main reasons why she said she joined the law firm is Mishcon's...

