Sussmann Says New Evidence Impairs Charge He Lied To FBI

By Justin Wise (December 7, 2021, 3:26 PM EST) -- The ex-Perkins Coie LLP partner charged with lying to the FBI says new evidence impairs prosecutors' claim that he affirmatively misrepresented who he was acting on behalf of when turning over information that drew an alleged link between former President Donald Trump's company and a Russian bank.

The claim came in a motion Monday in D.C. federal court proposing a May 2, 2022, trial date. Michael Sussmann argued a "prompt trial date" was necessary given new discovery produced by Special Counsel John Durham that he said contradicts the charge he lied to the FBI's top lawyer during a meeting in the...

