Prison Phone Co. Says It's Immune To Rival's Collusion Suit

By Nadia Dreid (December 7, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- Prison telephone service provider Global Tel Link Corp. is immune to antitrust claims that it tried to box a rival out of doing business with a Pennsylvania county because it was in contract with the county at the time and operating under the supervision of the state, the company has told a federal court. Because York County is immune to the claims as an arm of the state, GTL is also entitled to state action immunity shielding it from the Sherman Act claims brought by Florida-based rival Smart Communications, the phone company argued Monday in its bid to get the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS