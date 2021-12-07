Mallinckrodt Exec Says Ch. 11 Plan A Fair Deal For Creditors

By Rick Archer (December 7, 2021, 8:05 PM EST) -- Mallinckrodt's top restructuring executive defended the fairness of the drugmaker's proposed Chapter 11 plan on Tuesday, as he faced questions about whether it would shortchange holders of antitrust claims over the sales of its Acthar gel. Mallinckrodt Chief Transformation Officer Stephen Welch spent four hours under cross-examination on the virtual stand on Tuesday, saying the proposed plan's treatments of opioid injury claims and other unsecured creditors — including the Acthar claimants — are in the best interests of both creditors and the company. "I think we've tried to do the best...

