Law Society Taps London Olympics Vet As Interim Chief

By Najiyya Budaly (December 7, 2021, 4:58 PM GMT) -- The Law Society of England and Wales said on Tuesday that it has appointed a procurement heavyweight who had a leading role in delivering the 2012 London Olympics as interim chief executive. Gerry Walsh will take up the post for the Law Society, the independent professional body that governs solicitors in England and Wales, as of Thursday. He replaces Paul Tennant, who has been in the role since March 2017 and is leaving to head a chain of residential care homes, the Abbeyfield Society. The Law Society said that Walsh will take the helm until it appoints a permanent CEO....

