USW Asks 5th Circ. To Back NLRB Order, Acting GC's Power

By Beverly Banks (December 7, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- The United Steelworkers urged the Fifth Circuit to dismiss a cloud services company's bid for review of a National Labor Relations Board ruling that certified the union as a bargaining representative for workers and to uphold the former acting general counsel's power to prosecute the case. The USW filed an intervenor brief Monday, arguing the NLRB properly ruled that the union did not taint an election with workers from Exela Enterprise Solutions.The union, as an intervenor in the suit, also defended Peter Sung Ohr's authority to prosecute the complaint as the board's acting general counsel following President Joe Biden's firing of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS