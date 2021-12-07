5th Circ. Weighs Fair Use In School Twitter Infringement Fight

By Michelle Casady (December 7, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit judge seemed unconvinced during oral arguments on Tuesday that a high school softball team's Twitter post containing a passage of a sports psychologist's book constitutes copyright infringement that merits reviving the author's lawsuit against a Texas school district. Sports psychologist and author Keith Bell is fighting to undo an April final judgment from U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman that ended his lawsuit against the Eagle Mountain Saginaw Independent School District on the basis of "fair use." Bell filed suit in the Northern District of Texas in October 2020, alleging that the Chisholm Trail High School softball team in...

