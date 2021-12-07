Justices Urged To Fix Law On Medical Pot Reimbursements

By Sam Reisman (December 7, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- The New York chapter of cannabis advocacy group NORML is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case that could settle once and for all whether insurers can be compelled to reimburse patients using medical marijuana for work-related injuries. In an amicus brief filed Monday, Empire State NORML and other New York cannabis industry advocates urged the high court to find that the drug's Schedule I status is no longer tenable thanks in part to the federal government's de facto policy of inaction when it comes to prosecuting state-legal medical marijuana activities. The tension between state and federal policy...

