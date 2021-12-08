Surgical Care Can't Get Antitrust Trial 'Preview,' DOJ Says

By Bryan Koenig (December 8, 2021, 7:41 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors are pushing back against UnitedHealth Group unit Surgical Care Affiliates' bid for extra discovery in the first criminal case targeting employee nonsolicitation agreements, arguing that the company has received ample insight into the government's case and is now pursuing a sneak peek into prosecutors' strategy ahead of the May trial. The U.S. Department of Justice filed three response briefs in Texas federal court Monday pushing back on Surgical Care's bids for a "bill of particulars" outlining the government's case, the disclosure of potentially exculpatory "Brady" material, and a pretrial "James" hearing to determine the admissibility of co-conspirator statements. The briefs followed a similar theme,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS