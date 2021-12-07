Albright Won't Increase $13M Verdict In Payment IP Trial

By Caleb Drickey (December 7, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- Cash register manufacturer NCR Corp.'s willful infringement of payment processing patents was not so egregious as to warrant damages on top of a $13 million verdict against it, U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright ruled Tuesday. Judge Albright denied CloudofChange LLC's motion for enhanced damages, stating that a jury's finding of willful infringement did not necessitate sanctions beyond the verdict and praising NCR's good-faith defense of its conduct. "The court finds that [CloudofChange] has not offered sufficient evidence showing that NCR's conduct in this case is willful, wanton, malicious, bad-faith, deliberate, consciously wrongful, flagrant, or — indeed — characteristic of a...

