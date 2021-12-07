Fed. Circ. Says No Waiver In High-Profile CBP Contract Case

By Daniel Wilson (December 7, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday revived a company's heavily-watched dispute over a $325 million U.S. Customs and Border Protection contract, ruling it had not waived its protest by failing to "diligently pursue" the case in the Court of Federal Claims. Harmonia Holdings Group LLC had preserved its right to protest CBP's cargo screening application solicitation by timely submitting an earlier protest to the agency itself, a three-judge panel ruled in a precedential decision. That meant a delay in bringing its case to the claims court did not trigger the Federal Circuit's so-called Blue & Gold rule, according to the panel....

