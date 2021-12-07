Lloyd's Sued Over Canceled Food Services Event Coverage

By Shawn Rice (December 7, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- A group of Lloyd's of London underwriters must cover a canceled Houston trade show that was to be headlined by TV personality Padma Lakshmi and race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., the event host told a Texas state court, saying the previous year's canceled show was covered. The IDDBA trade show was supposed to be held in June at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. (Getty/China News Service) The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association says it has already been paid $4.3 million for losses after it canceled its 2020 trade show and should now be covered for losses from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS