Amazon Can't Ditch Suit Over Faulty Lithium-Ion Batteries

By Mike Curley (December 7, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Tuesday refused to let Amazon.com Inc. out of a proposed class action alleging that it knowingly sells defective lithium-ion batteries, rejecting the online marketplace's argument that the suit doesn't meet pleading standards. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour denied Amazon's motion to dismiss the suit by Craig Crosby and Christopher Johnson, finding that they had sufficiently alleged how they were deceived. Crosby and Johnson aim to represent a class of all people who bought the lithium-ion batteries from Amazon between May 2021 and the class certification, alleging that the batteries Amazon sells do not have their...

