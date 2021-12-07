In Reversal, DOJ Recognizes Immigration Judges Union

By Marco Poggio (December 7, 2021, 2:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice will again recognize the union representing immigration judges, reversing course on a Trump-era policy that had effectively stonewalled it, the union said Tuesday. The DOJ's Executive Office for Immigration Review has agreed to recognize the National Association of Immigration Judges as the exclusive union representative for more than 500 immigration judges. (iStock) In a settlement signed Tuesday afternoon, the DOJ's Executive Office for Immigration Review, which administers the U.S. immigration courts, has agreed to recognize the National Association of Immigration Judges as the exclusive union representative and collective bargaining agent for the nation's more than 500 immigration...

