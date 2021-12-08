Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Canadian Pot Co. Permanently Dodges 'Vague' Investor Suit

By Katryna Perera (December 8, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- A putative class action suit against Canadian cannabis grower PharmaCielo Ltd. was permanently thrown out Tuesday by a California federal judge who said the investors' claims are too vague and that they failed to introduce any new facts in their amended complaint.

PharmaCielo investor ​​Daniel Gabbard launched the suit in March 2020. The most recent complaint, filed in May, claimed that the company failed to disclose material information about its facilities in Colombia and its transactions with other companies. The investors claim that these misrepresentations artificially inflated the stock price of PharmaCielo.

When U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez dismissed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!