Canadian Pot Co. Permanently Dodges 'Vague' Investor Suit

By Katryna Perera (December 8, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- A putative class action suit against Canadian cannabis grower PharmaCielo Ltd. was permanently thrown out Tuesday by a California federal judge who said the investors' claims are too vague and that they failed to introduce any new facts in their amended complaint. PharmaCielo investor ​​Daniel Gabbard launched the suit in March 2020. The most recent complaint, filed in May, claimed that the company failed to disclose material information about its facilities in Colombia and its transactions with other companies. The investors claim that these misrepresentations artificially inflated the stock price of PharmaCielo. When U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez dismissed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS