Reps. Explore Curbing Tax Tactics Shown In Pandora Papers

By Dylan Moroses (December 8, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- Collecting more data on beneficial ownership may help the U.S. Treasury Department curb tax avoidance strategies highlighted by the Pandora Papers report, witnesses told a House tax panel Wednesday, saying Congress should strengthen taxes on investments from overseas. Lawmakers on the House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee heard from several tax policy observers who suggested additional beneficial ownership data may curb the use of U.S. trusts by wealthy foreign nationals seeking to avoid paying income taxes. The phenomenon was exposed in October by the Pandora Papers investigative report. The panel's chair, Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., said in his opening remarks that...

