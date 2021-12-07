Pa. Justices Question If State Mandated 'Smart' Power Meters

By Matthew Santoni (December 7, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- The justices of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania questioned Tuesday whether the state legislature had clearly mandated the deployment of "smart" electric meters 13 years ago and whether some consumers' alleged sensitivities to radio frequency emissions should allow them to opt out. Some on the court lamented the wording of Act 129 of 2008, which the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission had interpreted as requiring a 15-year rollout of new meters that could wirelessly send and receive data about electricity usage based on a section of the law referring to a "depreciation schedule." "What an obtuse way for the legislature to say...

