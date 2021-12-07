Conflict Bumps Retired Del. Judge From Scouts' Ch. 11 Panels

By Jeff Montgomery (December 7, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- Retired U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin J. Carey was removed Tuesday as a mediator in the Boy Scouts of America Chapter 11, with a judge in that case citing conflicts created by his also-scuttled proposed appointment as a special reviewer for some post-confirmation settlement trust proceedings. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said during a teleconference hearing that Carey's impartiality as a mediator had been called into question by his selection by the Scouts for a proposed post-confirmation position as initial special reviewer. The job in part involves disputed settlement trust claim proceedings for alleged victims of sexual abuse. Judge Silverstein said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS