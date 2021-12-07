Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conflict Bumps Retired Del. Judge From Scouts' Ch. 11 Panels

By Jeff Montgomery (December 7, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- Retired U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin J. Carey was removed Tuesday as a mediator in the Boy Scouts of America Chapter 11, with a judge in that case citing conflicts created by his also-scuttled proposed appointment as a special reviewer for some post-confirmation settlement trust proceedings.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said during a teleconference hearing that Carey's impartiality as a mediator had been called into question by his selection by the Scouts for a proposed post-confirmation position as initial special reviewer. The job in part involves disputed settlement trust claim proceedings for alleged victims of sexual abuse.

Judge Silverstein said...

