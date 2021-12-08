Hotels Underinsured Due To Agent's Negligence, 8th Circ. Told

By Eli Flesch (December 8, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- Two hotel operators urged the Eighth Circuit to revive a suit accusing their insurance agent of misrepresenting what their policies would cover, saying they were hung out to dry after a devastating rainstorm caused $1.2 million in damage to a building project. Two Arkansas hotel operators said their insurance agent didn't sell them the correct policy that would cover $1.2 million in damage to their property from flooding. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston) In a brief, I Square Management LLC and Arkansas Knoxville Hotel told the appellate court Tuesday that an agent with McGriff Insurance Services wrongfully advised them that they wouldn't need...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS