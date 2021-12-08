Former GC To Texas Gov. Rejoins Bracewell's Houston Office

By Jessica Corso (December 8, 2021, 3:53 PM EST) -- The former general counsel for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has returned to Bracewell LLP, the firm he left when he joined the governor's office, according to an announcement Tuesday. Jeffrey L. Oldham is once again a partner in Bracewell's Houston office, where he works with the firm's appellate practice, Bracewell said in a statement. He previously spent over a decade with the firm, including as a partner in its appellate practice, before joining the governor's office in 2018 as general counsel, according to his LinkedIn profile. Abbott's office announced Oldham's replacement in November, saying that the attorney hoped to return to...

