4th Circ. Revives Former Hyatt Chef's Disability Benefits

By Lauren Berg (December 7, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday revived a former Hyatt chef's disability benefits from Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co. after he suffered a debilitating spinal cord infection, finding that the chef was incapable of full-time employment when his benefits were terminated. In a published opinion, the three-judge appellate panel reversed a Virginia district court's order of summary judgment in favor of Hartford's decision to terminate Robert Shupe's long-term disability benefits, finding that the medical evidence shows the chef at the time was not able to take on a full-time job while dealing with his disability. The panel instructed the district court...

