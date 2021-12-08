The Argument Against No-Poach Provisions In Buyer NDAs

By Heather Schroder (December 8, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- No mergers and acquisitions lawyer takes particular enjoyment in negotiating nondisclosure agreements for deals. As a buyer, NDAs are of course necessary as a first step, if one wants to be included in a potential transaction. When investment banks lead the charge for an auction process, the NDA form is almost always robustly seller-protective. Attorneys for the buyer are, additionally, oftentimes under great time pressure from their business to negotiate and secure executed NDAs; so that the business may gain access to information in a timely manner, ensuring its competitive advantage — first to the information — during a sale process....

