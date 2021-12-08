Judge Awards $734K In Interest In Moldova Energy Dispute

By Clark Mindock (December 8, 2021, 8:04 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal court says Moldova must pay $734,197 in interest on a $58 million arbitral award stemming from a contract dispute in which a Ukrainian energy company claimed the country failed to pay its bills. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper issued the judgment Tuesday just weeks after he rejected a motion by Moldova to stay the broader case filed by Ukrainian energy company Energoalliance — represented by LLC SPC Stileks in this case — seeking to confirm an arbitral award over the unpaid debt. Moldova had sought the stay after the European Court of Justice concluded that the Ukrainian energy...

