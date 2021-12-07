JPML Picks Mo. Federal Court For T-Mobile Data Breach Suits

By Allison Grande (December 7, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- Five putative class actions pending in four states over T-Mobile's massive data breach are heading to the Western District of Missouri, after the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation decided to consolidate the disputes there rather than in the judicially depleted federal court in T-Mobile's home state of Washington. The JPML issued its ruling transferring cases in California, Georgia, New York and Washington to the Missouri federal court on Friday, a day after the panel held a hearing on what to do with the proposed class actions that have popped up since T-Mobile revealed in August that a data breach had exposed the personal information...

