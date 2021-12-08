Fla. Firm Settles Trademark Suit Over Competitor's Billboards

By Madison Arnold (December 8, 2021, 2:36 PM EST) -- A Florida personal injury firm with a "never settle for less" slogan has settled its lawsuit that claimed a competing law office used the slogan as its own on billboards. Matthew Nelles of Nelles Kostencki PLLC, who represents Frankl & Kominsky PA, confirmed to Law360 Wednesday that the case against Theodore H. Enfield PA was settled out of court but declined to discuss the terms, saying the deal was confidential. U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice on Tuesday. "I can say that we worked amicably with Mr. Enfield's lawyers to resolve the dispute. I can say...

