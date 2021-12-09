Bradley Arant Adds Ex-Gibson Dunn Atty To Litigation Team

By Jessica Corso (December 9, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP announced this week that it has hired a litigator with stints at various firms, including Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, to work as a senior attorney in Dallas. Dennis Daniels has experience representing large corporations, startups and individuals in multimillion- and billion-dollar litigation, according to Bradley. The firm doesn't list his clients or casework, but a search of federal court records shows that he's represented clients like Wells Fargo Bank NA, Greyhound Lines Inc. and Knight Transportation Inc. He told Law360 in a written statement Thursday that he was exposed to some complex cases, including one...

