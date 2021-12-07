MLS Team Can't Kick Virus Coverage Suit To State Court

By Eli Flesch (December 7, 2021, 9:25 PM EST) -- The owner of Philadelphia's Major League Soccer team lost its bid to have its pandemic coverage suit heard in state court after a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Tuesday that two Chubb holding companies were improperly included in the suit. The Philadelphia Union argued that the presence of the virus at its facilities, the Subaru Park arena, entitled it to business-interruption coverage. (iStock) U.S. District Judge Petrese B. Tucker said the owner of the Philadelphia Union had fraudulently and inappropriately joined the holding companies in the coverage suit. Only Federal Insurance Co., a Chubb company based in Indiana and New Jersey, was the...

