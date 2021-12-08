Biden, States To Drop 5th Circ. Case On Border Enforcement

By Alyssa Aquino (December 8, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- The Biden administration and the states of Texas and Louisiana have agreed to drop their Fifth Circuit dispute over immigration enforcement policies now that the provisions at issue have been replaced by new ones, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a brief motion. The prior polices had narrowed enforcement actions to recent border crossers and security and public safety threats. The new immigration enforcement priorities that took effect on Nov. 29, which give individual officers more discretion, "superseded and rescinded" the earlier directives, the DOJ said in its filing Monday. "In light of that rescission, defendants-appellants respectfully move to dismiss...

