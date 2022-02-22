Telecommunications Group Of The Year: Steptoe & Johnson

By Christopher Cole (February 22, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP helped block a contentious Trump-era effort to clamp down on social media and notched high-profile wins for satellite TV providers, landing it among Law360's 2021 Telecommunications Groups of the Year. Steptoe gained ground for clients on the public policy front by pushing the Federal Communications Commission to allocate a critical swath of spectrum for 5G, and has sought in an ongoing D.C. Circuit case to stop thousands of internet satellites belonging to Elon Musk's SpaceX from disrupting television signals from space. On top of that, the firm's telecom practice represents streaming provider Sling TV in numerous cases...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS