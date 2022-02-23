Telecommunications Group Of The Year: Wiley

By J. Edward Moreno (February 23, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Wiley Rein LLP has led some of the biggest names in the telecom industry through Federal Communications Commission lobbying and helped secure a U.S. Supreme Court win in favor of the FCC and a wireless industry trade group, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Telecommunications Groups of the Year. Wiley represents the four largest U.S. wireless carriers, six of the seven largest U.S. fixed telephone companies and all the major U.S. tech giants, making it one of the most prominent law firms in telecommunications. The Washington, D.C.-based practice is home to 60 attorneys and support staff. The firm has...

