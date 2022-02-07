Media & Entertainment Group Of The Year: Jenner & Block

By Sarah Martinson (February 7, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP won a trademark suit over the MTV reality show "Floribama Shore," successfully defended Chance the Rapper in a contract dispute and blocked online retailers from selling devices that could allegedly hack Nintendo Switch gaming consoles, earning it a spot among Law360's 2021 Media & Entertainment Groups of the Year. The international firm's core media and entertainment practice has about 20 partners who are located primarily in Los Angeles, as well as New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago and London, according to the group's co-chairs Andrew Bart and David Singer. Singer said that what sets Jenner & Block's...

