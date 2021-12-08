Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Univ. Of Illinois Claims Online Retailer Infringing Its TMs

By Celeste Bott (December 8, 2021, 7:14 PM EST) -- The University of Illinois has accused an online sports apparel retailer of trying to "ride on the coattails" of its well-established brand by unlawfully selling items bearing school-owned trademarks.

Merchandise on Vintage Brand's website that is "infringingly emblazoned" with the university's trademarks and trade dress includes shirts, hats, drinkware, coasters and wall art, the board of trustees said Tuesday in a Chicago federal court complaint. The retailer claims to offer products featuring "vintage" sports branding that's reproduced from historic memorabilia, but instead, its products are designed and sold using or mimicking the school's marks, the university alleges.

For example, Vintage Brand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!