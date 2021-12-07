Wells Fargo Owed Mortgagor Duty Of Care, Calif. Justices Told

By Craig Clough (December 7, 2021, 9:48 PM EST) -- A homeowner who claims he lost his home to foreclosure after Wells Fargo gave confusing communications about the status of his loan modification application urged the California Supreme Court on Tuesday to find the bank owed him a duty of care, arguing that recognizing such a duty would not be revolutionary. During a remote hearing, plaintiff Kwang K. Sheen's attorney Leslie A. Brueckner of Public Justice pushed back on an assertion from Justice Leondra Reid Kruger that her client is asking the high court to find a duty of care that is unlike any it previously recognized. Justice Kruger's questions appeared to signal her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS