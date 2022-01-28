Government Contracts Group Of The Year: Arnold & Porter

By Daniel Wilson (January 28, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter's work helping SpaceX defeat a challenge to a high-profile NASA contract and its successes in challenges to billions of dollars in contentious contract awards helped the firm secure a place as one of Law360's 2021 Government Contracts Groups of the Year. Tapped by NASA to develop the new Human Landing System, a key part of the United States' planned return to the moon after nearly 50 years, SpaceX's much-publicized $2.9 billion contract was hit with protests by Blue Origin Federation LLC and Dynetics Inc., a unit of government contracting giant Leidos. An Arnold & Porter team led by government contracts practice group chair Kara Daniels, alongside attorneys...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS