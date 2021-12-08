Chinese Lung Cancer Biotech Lands $200M In Funding

By McCord Pagan (December 8, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- Chinese lung cancer-focused biotechnology company Avistone Pharmaceuticals said Wednesday it raised more than $200 million in funding in a round that included Vivo Capital, Bain Capital and Primavera Capital. Proceeds from the financing will be used to support the Beijing-based company's tie-up with Pearl Biotechnology Co. Ltd., as well as continuing to develop its own drug candidates and future commercialization, according to a statement. "Avistone is a science-driven, innovative biotechnology company committed to the discovery and clinical development of first-in-class and best-in-class drugs," said Avistone chairman, CEO and founder Hepeng Shi in the statement. Clinical-stage Avistone said it's been working on...

