Eversheds Guides Cannabis-Focused REIT In $100M IPO

By Tom Zanki (December 8, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- Cannabis-focused real estate investment trust Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. began trading Wednesday after pricing a $100 million initial public offering, with guidance from Eversheds Sutherland and underwriters counsel Cozen O'Connor. The Chicago-based real estate finance company sold 6.25 million shares at $16 each, the low end of its forecast range of $16 to $18 per share. Shares of Chicago Atlantic began trading Wednesday under the symbol "REFI," rising 50 cents, or 3%, in afternoon Nasdaq activity. Chicago Atlantic, a newly formed subsidiary of investment firm Chicago Atlantic Group, arranges mortgage loans and other financings secured by commercial real estate....

