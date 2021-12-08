Ga. Atty Accuses State Agency Of Sex, Race Bias In Pay Suit

By Rosie Manins (December 8, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- A Georgia transactions lawyer has brought employment, sex and race discrimination claims against the state government department where she used to work and its leaders, alleging they paid her $25,000 less than a white male counterpart with not as much experience. Katherine Vernet sued the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning as well as its deputy commissioner, chief legal officer, and human resources director in Georgia federal court on Tuesday, nearly two years after her employment with the department ended. She asserted claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act as well as the minimum wage and equal rights...

