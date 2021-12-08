Goldberg Segalla Adds Workers' Comp Attys In NJ, Conn.

By Nick Muscavage (December 8, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- The Buffalo, New York-based Goldberg Segalla LLP has recently added a new partner in New Jersey and an associate in Connecticut as the firm makes another move to bolster its growing workers' compensation group. Daniel P. Robinson joined Goldberg Segalla as a partner in its Princeton, New Jersey, office, while Paul J. Smart was hired as an associate in Hartford, Connecticut. Both hires were announced by the firm on Nov. 29. Robinson, a native of Buffalo, said he was inspired to join the firm because of its recent growth. "Since moving to New Jersey, I have followed the firm's incredible growth...

