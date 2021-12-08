Ill. Trader Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud That Led To $30M Loss

By Celeste Bott (December 8, 2021, 3:17 PM EST) -- A defunct Atlanta broker-dealer's former head of fixed income securities pled not guilty Wednesday to securities and wire fraud charges stemming from an alleged scheme in which he executed unauthorized trades that caused $30 million in losses and bankrupted his employer. Keith Wakefield of Chicago entered his plea during a remote arraignment hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert, saying he's not guilty of all the charges laid out in a four-count indictment in November. As a managing director and head of fixed income trading at IFS Securities Inc., Wakefield managed funds for customers and executed trades on their behalf,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS