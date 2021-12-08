Ex-Atty Can't Leave Prison Amid Money Laundering Appeal

By Bill Wichert (December 8, 2021, 9:27 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge refused Wednesday to let a disbarred attorney get out of prison while he appeals his money laundering conviction in what prosecutors have said was a roughly $13 million Ponzi scheme, finding that the ex-lawyer has not rebutted his statements when he pled guilty. In his latest failed legal challenge since entering the 2018 guilty plea, Michael W. Kwasnik had his request for bail pending his appeal before the Third Circuit knocked down by U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler. The Third Circuit had rejected a similar motion in July. Kwasnik is currently serving an 18-year prison sentence. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS