USPTO Should Deter Abuse Of Ex Parte Reexaminations

By Craig Smith (December 8, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- When companies are sued for patent infringement, a common litigation strategy is to challenge the validity of the patent in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Although there are several administrative procedures for contesting the validity of a patent, a 40-year-old process called ex parte reexamination has come back into vogue. In the past year, there has been a 62% increase in requests for ex parte reexaminations. With this increase is a concomitant need for the USPTO to deter abusive practices, including the strategy of filing serial or parallel reexaminations on the same patent. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the...

