Amazon Sneaking Ads Into Product Searches, FTC Told

By J. Edward Moreno (December 8, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- The Strategic Organizing Center, a union coalition representing nearly 4 million workers, is accusing Amazon of deceiving customers by not labeling all paid advertisements that appear higher up on search results adequately. In a 25-page complaint filed with the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday, the SOC said it conducted an analysis of 130,000 Amazon product searches and determined that Amazon was "substantially or entirely out of compliance with all the FTC's specific guidelines" requiring companies to distinguish online advertisements from organic search results. According to the SOC, 28% of all search results examined were advertisements. Of those advertisements, only 1% were...

