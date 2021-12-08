Hyundai NA CEO Can't Nix Counterclaims In Fraud Row

By Mike Curley (December 8, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Florida magistrate judge on Wednesday denied a bid from Hyundai Motor Co. North America's chief executive officer to escape counterclaims alleging that Hyundai tried to sink a dealership, saying that his motion to dismiss came too late. U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman said that under federal law José Muñoz cannot file a motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction because he had already filed an answer to the counterclaims from EFN West Palm Motor Sales LLC. But the judge noted that Muñoz has preserved the lack of jurisdiction as an affirmative defense and can pursue it as an argument...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS