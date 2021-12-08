State Farm Owes $4.5M Interest In Class Action, 8th Circ. Says

By Daniel Tay (December 8, 2021, 7:40 PM EST) -- State Farm cannot dodge paying $4.5 million in prejudgment interest in a class action over whether the insurer overcharged the class on life insurance policies, the Eighth Circuit said Wednesday, saying it had previously found the class was entitled to the interest. The Eighth Circuit previously held that the class was entitled to interest at the 4% rate contained in the life insurance policies at issue and a lower court correctly interpreted the appeals court's holding in rejecting State Farm Life Insurance's arguments against paying the interest, the panel said. State Farm incorrectly argued that the damages in the case were...

