Mexican Hotel Operator Cruises To Confirmation In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (December 8, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- The operator behind hotel chains including Fiesta Inn, Grand Fiesta Americana, One Hotels and Live Aqua received court approval Wednesday in New York for its Chapter 11 plan that restructures nearly $400 million of note debt. During a virtual confirmation hearing, Grupo Posadas SAB de CV attorney Jane VanLare of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP said the plan had the support of noteholders holding $392 million of debt, who will receive new notes under the plan at the same face value as the existing notes. "This plan will implement a financial restructuring that will substantially deleverage the company while leaving...

