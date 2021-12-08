Security Contractor Strikes $1.2M Deal In DOL Pay Bias Probe

By Rachel Stone (December 8, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- A security services provider has agreed to pay $1.2 million after the U.S. Department of Labor's contractor bias watchdog accused the company of underpaying droves of female, Black and American Indian guards in Manhattan, the department said Wednesday. The conciliation agreement between the DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs and AlliedBarton Security Services LLC requires the federal contractor to shell out $1,175,000 in back pay and interest to about 2,200 unarmed security officers who work or worked out of the company's midtown Manhattan office. "The [OFCCP]'s review highlights the importance of job placement to ensure pay equity. This agreement makes...

