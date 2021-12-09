Split 10th Circ. Stands By Terrorism Aid Convictions

By Jennifer Doherty (December 9, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- A fractured Tenth Circuit panel has upheld convictions for aiding terrorists against two men from Uzbekistan, eliciting dissent from one member, who accused the majority of "extraordinary divergence" from legal norms over its finding that a six-year trial delay was constitutionally acceptable. In a pair of opinions totaling 224 pages on Wednesday, U.S. Circuit Judges Scott M. Matheson Jr. and Allison H. Eid picked apart arguments from Jamshid Muhtorov and Bakhtiyor Jumaev, who were convicted of conspiring and providing material support to the Islamic Jihad Union, a designated foreign terrorist organization with ties to al-Qaeda, back in 2018. Each jurist acknowledged...

