Sens. Intro Bill To Further Crack Down On Robocall Scams

By James Arkin (December 8, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- A bipartisan pair of senators introduced legislation Wednesday aimed at strengthening efforts to track down the sources of illegal robocalls. The Robocall Trace Back Enhancement Act, announced by Sens. John Thune, R-S.D. and Ed Markey, D-Mass., builds on the bipartisan Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence, or TRACED, Act, which was signed into law in 2019 after the House and Senate reached a deal on anti-robocall legislation. The new bill would provide liability protections for the official consortium that is coordinating private efforts to trace illegal robocalls and entities that share covered information about robocalls with the consortium. The TRACED...

