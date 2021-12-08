Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Immigrants Say Visa Registrations Improperly Terminated

By J. Edward Moreno (December 8, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- Two immigrants whose visa registrations were terminated filed an Administrative Procedure Act complaint against the federal government on Wednesday, saying they were not notified of the availability of an immigrant visa and the termination was not authorized by the proper agency.

According to the 10-page complaint, two unknown employees at the U.S. embassies in Ecuador and South Korea unlawfully terminated the plaintiffs' registration and visa petitions after failing to inform them that immigrant visas were available to them. Only the secretary of state can terminate registration as an immigrant at an embassy and only the U.S. Department of Homeland Security can...

Law Firms

Government Agencies

